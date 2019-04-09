Caretaker manager James Shan has boosted West Brom’s form since the sacking of Darren Moore.

They’re not out of the reckoning for an automatic promotion place, but that would require stunning collapses by both Sheffield United and Leeds.

West Brom’s trip to Ashton Gate will provide a stern test of their credentials with Bristol City also aiming to consolidate their play-off place.

Lee Johnson’s men are sixth in the table with a game in hand over teams above them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Bristol City v West Brom game?

Bristol City v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 9th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bristol City v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Bristol City haven’t enjoyed playing in front of their own fans lately.

They’ve failed to win their last four home games which included three clashes with bottom-eight teams.

However, with the pressure on, Johnson’s men won’t back down easily and will make West Brom work hard if they want to leave the south west with a reward.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 West Brom

