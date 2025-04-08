Many in Bs3 are tipping the visit of the Baggies as Bristol City's biggest game in years, as a win would move them six clear of the Baggies in eighth and could see them rise four above seventh-place Coventry should results elsewhere go their way.

Albion will arrive in the West Country with no wins in their last four games and just two victories in nine.

There is no denying some of the talent in the Baggies' ranks and the quality of manager Tony Mowbray, but so far the experienced coach's Hawthorns reunion has been underwhelming.

A statement victory against the Robins could be just what West Brom and Mowbray need to jump-start their play-off push.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v West Brom?

Bristol City v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 8th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v West Brom kick-off time

Bristol City v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol City v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Bristol City v West Brom odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bristol City (6/5) Draw (12/5) West Brom (11/5)*

