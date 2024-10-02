Danny Röhl's side have been terrible travellers so far, losing all three of their away league games, and they face a stiff test to bag points on the road for the first time as Bristol City are unbeaten at home.

The Robins have won two of their three fixtures at Ashton Gate, form that is keeping them in the middle of the pack with seven of their nine points being earned on their own patch in 2024/25.

The hosts head into the meeting unbeaten in two games as Jason Knight's late equaliser at Swansea City earned a draw last Saturday, and City boss Liam Manning will be eager to build more momentum to take into the upcoming Severnside derby with Cardiff City at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2024.

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

