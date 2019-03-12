The East Anglia side have solidified in recent weeks following four 1-1 draws in five games.

However, they have failed to find a killer touch in their hunt for much-needed victories.

Bristol City are perched in seventh place with their eyes firmly fixed on the play-off places.

They are one point behind Derby with a game in hand and will be keen to pile the pressure on the Rams with a victory at Ashton Gate tonight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v Ipswich game on TV and online.

What time is the Bristol City v Ipswich game?

Bristol City v Ipswich will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 12th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bristol City v Ipswich

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:00pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Bristol City are without injured goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa for the home clash.

Max O’Leary will patrol the posts, but Ipswich will be more concerned with their own rearguard.

The Tractor Boys are the only Championship team yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in 2018/19 and could struggle to change that tonight.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Ipswich

