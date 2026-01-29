The Championship weekend starts at Ashton Gate on Friday evening, where Bristol City host fellow Championship play-off chasers Derby County.

The Robins returned to winning ways in a 2-0 victory over struggling Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, which leaves them a point outside the top six as things stand.

It's been a difficult January transfer window for the hosts, particularly star winger Anis Mehmeti's move to Ipswich Town, but there will be more positivity in Bs3 if they can force their way back into the play-off places ahead of Saturday's games.

Derby will head to the West Country in fine form. John Eustace's side have taken seven points from their last three games and were robbed of two more by West Brom's 94th-minute equaliser last weekend.

The visitors are also part of the tight pack in the top half of the table, a point behind Bristol City in 11th, and know a win would see them finish the evening in the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Derby County on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Derby County?

Bristol City v Derby County will take place on Friday 30th January 2026.

Bristol City v Derby County kick-off time

Bristol City v Derby County will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Derby County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Derby County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Derby County on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

