Mauricio Pochettino’s men performed admirably in the first half, but were put to the sword by the German giants including former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry who scored four.

Spurs face an awkward test away to Brighton though the Seagulls haven’t won in the Premier League since an opening day victory over Watford.

Graham Potter’s men have recorded three draws and three losses in their six matches since then.

Neal Maupay is the only Brighton player to find the net twice this season, with Potter’s men struggling to threaten teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Brighton v Tottenham game?

Brighton v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 5th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Brighton v Tottenham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Brighton v Tottenham in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The humiliating scoreline didn’t reflect the true story behind Spurs’ game on Tuesday.

They were naive at the back and Bayern were unstoppable, as opposed to Spurs being a rotten mess all evening.

Pochettino needs to rally his troops because the talent is there, and they should get the job done by any means necessary on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Tottenham