Man Utd are the only side yet to concede a goal in the top flight, though they did have to absorb some early Spurs pressure before Elisabeth Terland's brace helped them to a comprehensive victory.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Terland on Saturday, as the Norwegian forward faces Brighton for the first time since leaving them to head to Manchester in the summer.

Her former side represent arguably Man Utd's toughest test of the 2024/25 campaign so far.

They have been the division's surprise package this term, and are only behind the visitors on goal difference after winning three of their first four WSL games, with their sole defeat coming against the league leaders.

Having finished ninth in the league last season and 11th the year before, it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls can sustain their top three challenge, but a result against Man Utd on Saturday would breathe further life into their hopes of being this term's disruptors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 19th October 2024.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brighton v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

