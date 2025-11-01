Brighton are back at the Amex to host Leeds United in the Premier League at the end of a bruising week.

The Seagulls were beaten 4-2 away at Man Utd on the weekend and then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal on Wednesday.

They'll relish being back on the South Coast, where they are undefeated this season and have claimed some big wins already.

Leeds head down south on the back of a timely victory against West Ham last weekend.

Daniel Farke's side have been better than their points total suggests but one win and four defeats on the road this term speaks to their struggles away from Elland Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Leeds?

Brighton v Leeds will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Brighton v Leeds kick-off time

Brighton v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brighton v Leeds on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

