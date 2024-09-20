The Seagulls have had a busy summer, with Dario Vidošić joining as the club's new manager from Melbourne City Women.

Brighton also signed former England international Nikita Parris from Manchester United to bolster their attacking ranks.

Everton struggled to score last season, with the Toffees netting 24 times, which was just four more goals than the relegated Bristol City, who ended up on six points after winning once all campaign.

They finished fifth in the WSL in 2021 but they've failed to build on that, with Everton finishing 10th, sixth and eighth in the last three seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Everton on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Everton?

Brighton v Everton will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Brighton v Everton kick-off time

Brighton v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

YouTube can be streamed through most smart TVs.

How to live stream Brighton v Everton online

You can stream the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

