Fabian Hürzeler's side head into the clash in sub-par form, however, as last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Leicester made it three Premier League games without a win.

The failure to see out a two-goal lead against the Foxes with less than 10 minutes to go prompted Hürzeler to call on his players to be more 'mature', and the 31-year-old boss will be expecting a reaction.

Crystal Palace make the trip to the south coast unbeaten in their last four following last Saturday's 2-2 draw with champions Manchester City, although a disappointing return of 13 points from their 15 games has Oliver Glasner's side sitting a lowly 17th in the Premier League table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Brighton v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (17/20) Draw (14/5) Crystal Palace (3/1)* Bet Boost: Brighton to win, Danny Welbeck over 0.5 shots on target, Georginio Rutter over 0.5 shots on target – 10/3 7/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.