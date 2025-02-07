An FA Cup run could help turn a good Brighton season into a great one, and they do have history in the competition, having reached the semi-finals twice in the last six seasons.

They cruised to a 4-0 victory over Norwich City of the Championship in the fourth round but will need to step up their game for the visit of the Blues.

Chelsea produced a spirited comeback to beat rivals West Ham 2-1 on Monday evening to rise to fourth in the Premier League, and now turn their focus back to a competition they have enjoyed in recent years.

The West Londoners won their eighth FA Cup in 2017/18, have reached the final three times since, and made it to the final four last term while they put five past League Two Morecambe last month.

Saturday will be the first of two trips to Brighton in a week for the Blues, who are back at the Amex in the Premier League next Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Chelsea kick-off time

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Chelsea online

You can also live stream Brighton v Chelsea online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Brighton v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Brighton v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (2/1) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (5/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.