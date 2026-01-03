Brighton host relegation threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Seagulls will be eyeing a victorious start to the new year after failing to win any of their six games in December.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have dropped into the bottom half of the table as a result and won't want to be down there for long.

Burnley's winless run stretches all the way back to October and leaves them with work to do to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

There have been some promising performances recently but Scott Parker's men need points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Burnley?

Brighton v Burnley will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

Brighton v Burnley kick-off time

Brighton v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

