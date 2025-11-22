Brighton and Brentford are level on points ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Ad

The Seagulls have the edge over their visitors on goal difference and will look to build on that at the Amex, where they are unbeaten this season.

Brentford, too, have relied on their home form to build their points tally this season and head to the South Coast with just one win and four defeats away from home this term.

Still, the Bees will arrive in Brighton high in confidence after winning four of their last five games ahead of the international break.

Both sides are led by in-form forwards – with Danny Welbeck and Igor Thiago enjoying excellent starts to the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Brentford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brighton v Brentford?

Brighton v Brentford will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Brentford kick-off time

Brighton v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brighton v Brentford on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Brighton v Brentford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (10/11) Draw (13/5) Brentford (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.