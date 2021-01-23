What channel is Brighton v Blackpool FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will hope to make it two wins from two when they face Blackpool on the south coast this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round.

Advertisement

Graham Potter’s men dismantled Leeds in their last outing in the Premier League and haven’t strung together back-to-back wins since September.

The Premier League side edged Newport County on penalties in one of the closest FA Cup fixtures of the previous round – and are once again favourites to win here.

Indeed, Blackpool are firm underdogs as they come into this tie sitting 16th in League One and without a league win since mid-December.

However, the Tangerines did take another Premier League side – West Brom – all the way to penalties in the FA Cup third round before knocking the Baggies out of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Blackpool on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Brighton v Blackpool on TV?

Brighton v Blackpool will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Blackpool will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Brighton v Blackpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 3.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Blackpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Blackpool team news

Brighton: Boss Potter will likely make changes to his XI with injuries and fatigue affecting his side. Danny Welbeck, Florin Andone, Aaron Connolly, Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are definitely out.

Jason Steele is rated 50/50 but both Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana are unlikely to be risked.

Blackpool: Daniel Gretarsson and Keshi Anderson are unlikely to feature as the pair continue to recover from injuries, while CJ Hamilton is also still out.

However, boss Neil Critchley was able to give Danny Ballard and Luke Garbutt game time in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hull, which will ease concerns over his defence.

Brighton v Blackpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (4/9) Draw (16/5) Blackpool (7/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Blackpool

Brighton showed real promise and defensive discipline in the win over Leeds and Potter will expect that to continue against a Blackpool side that really shouldn’t have caused West Brom as many problems as they did.

The Seagulls boss will be wary of an upset here, so don’t be surprised if he keeps some experienced heads in the XI to mix with the youth.

Blackpool will certainly give this cup tie a good shot but Brighton should steer clear of trouble by the hour mark.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-0 Blackpool (13/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.