A four-game unbeaten run lifted Brighton to within a point of fifth place, and the Champions League spots, ahead of the international break, so they'll be desperate to ensure their shoot-out disappointment doesn't impact their league form.

Aston Villa are two points back from Wednesday's hosts and have won five on the bounce in all competitions as their exciting January signings have started to hit their straps.

The Villans will not want to go without Champions League football next term – having discovered first-hand just what Europe's premier club competition can offer, both on and off the pitch, this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brighton v Aston Villa?

Brighton v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 2nd April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Aston Villa kick-off time

Brighton v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Brighton v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Brighton v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (21/20) Draw (14/5) Aston Villa (9/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.