Mikel Arteta's side came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 in West London on New Year's Day.

They'll hope to have Kai Havertz and Declan Rice back to 100 per cent for the trip to the South Coast this weekend, after neither played a minute against the Bees, but are without Bukayo Saka and have a problem at right-back as Jurrien Timber is suspended while both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still sidelined.

Brighton have fitness issues of their own and could be without up to seven players at the Amex after Fabian Hürzeler confirmed Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, and new signing Diego Gómez will all be absent.

The Seagulls have gone seven games without a win after a fast start to Hürzeler's tenure, but will take confidence from the fact the points were shared at the Emirates in August while they battled back impressively to close out 2024 with a draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park to finish 2024 in 10th.

When is Brighton v Arsenal?

Brighton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 4th January 2025.

Brighton v Arsenal kick-off time

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

