Brentford will be hunting another Premier League scalp when Newcastle United visit the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

The Bees have made the West London ground something of a fortress this term, taking points off Aston Villa, Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool there, and have found their feet under summer appointment Keith Andrews.

Despite last weekend's defeat away at Crystal Palace, Brentford are 12th in the table – a point and a place above this weekend's visitors.

Though Newcastle have been imperious at home recently, winning five on the bounce in all competitions, they've struggled away from home and are winless on the road in the Premier League this term.

Last Sunday's defeat to West Ham was a low point and one that Eddie Howe will want to see his players atone for when they return to the capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Newcastle?

Brentford v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 9th November 2025.

Brentford v Newcastle kick-off time

Brentford v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 12:30pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Brentford v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

