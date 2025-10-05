In Igor Thiago, they have one of the division's in-form forwards, while their direct approach could cause problems for a Man City defence that has only kept one Premier League clean sheet this term.

Though visitors are the division's top scorers, with 14 in six games, they have looked vulnerable at times in an up-and-down start to the season.

Pep Guardiola's side found Brentford a tricky place to go under Thomas Frank but will look to stamp their authority early in Andrews' reign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Manchester City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brentford v Manchester City?

Brentford v Manchester City will take place on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Manchester City kick-off time

Brentford v Manchester City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Manchester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brentford v Manchester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brentford v Manchester City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Brentford v Manchester City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brentford (15/4) Draw (7/2) Manchester City (8/13)* Bet Boost: Man City to win, Brentford most cards, Man City most corners, Man City most shots, Man City most shots on target – 11/2 6/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.