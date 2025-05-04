Putting that right will not be Ruben Amorim's top priority, as the Man Utd coach is expected to rest players and name a weakened side ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Brentford, meanwhile, are laser-focused on the Premier League and keeping their European charge alive.

The Bees have work to do to give themselves a chance of qualifying for Europe, but Thomas Frank's side are certainly no strangers to defying the odds.

In Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, the hosts have the firepower to hurt what could well be a much-changed and youthful Man Utd side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brentford v Man Utd?

Brentford v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Man Utd kick-off time

Brentford v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Brentford v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Man Utd live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brentford v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Brentford v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brentford (3/5) Draw (31/10) Man Utd (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.