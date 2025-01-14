That record has been a key part of Brentford's impressive first half of the season, which has them 11th despite an injury crisis and a recent wobble. Returning players helped them pump Southampton 5-0 last time out in the Premier League in a timely return to form ahead of Man City's visit.

Pep Guardiola's side have hauled their season back on track in recent weeks. The 2023/24 Premier League champions beat Leicester 2-1 in their last game of 2024 and then put four past West Ham in the first game of the new year.

Guardiola has insisted that the "old Man City" are not back yet, while the gap to Liverpool is 12 points, but Frank and co certainly won't be lulled into a false sense of security ahead of Tuesday's game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Man City on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Man City?

Brentford v Man City will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2025.

Brentford v Man City kick-off time

Brentford v Man City will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Man City online

Is Brentford v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details

