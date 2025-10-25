Liverpool head to West London to face Brentford in the Premier League's Saturday night clash.

The Reds ended their four-match losing run in style on Wednesday evening, thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1, and will hope to carry that confidence back into the top flight.

Big-money summer signing Alexander Isak is expected to be fit but Arne Slot may well stick with in-form Hugo Ekitike instead.

Having complained about Man Utd's low block and direct approach in Sunday's defeat at Anfield, Slot can expect more of the same at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees look to have found their feet under Keith Andrews and have been particularly impressive at home this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Liverpool?

Brentford v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 25th October 2025.

Brentford v Liverpool kick-off time

Brentford v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Brentford v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Brentford v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

