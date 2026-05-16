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What channel is Brentford v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Brentford v Crystal Palace in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 7:15 am
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