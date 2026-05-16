Brentford host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday with the Bees hoping to snatch European football for the first time in the club's history.

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Keith Andrews has done a sensational job this season with Brentford currently eighth in the table and just two points off the European spots.

The Bees, who come into the clash on the back of their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend, can finish as high as sixth but they're dependent on Bournemouth and Brighton's results over the next week.

Crystal Palace, who lost 3-0 at City earlier this week, find themselves in 15th in the Premier League but they're safe from relegation.

Oliver Glasner's side will be more mindful of avoiding injuries rather than beating Brentford as the Eagles will be focusing on the Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano later this month.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is Brentford v Crystal Palace?

Brentford v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brentford v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Brentford v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brentford v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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