They've lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, but have so far managed to keep the rest of their squad together, and the hope is that a full pre-season under their Austrian coach can help them kick on in 2023/24.

Last term was a little more testing for Brentford, who survived despite flirting with the relegation battle at points, and will likely have survival as their main priority this term as well.

The summer has not played out as they'd hoped, with the Ivan Toney saga dragging on and his replacement, Igor Thiago, injured until the new year, but with Thomas Frank still at the helm, there is still plenty of hope heading into the new season.

The Bees have never beaten Palace in the Premier League, while the fact that five of their six top-flight meetings have ended as draws suggests it could go either way on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Crystal Palace?

Brentford v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 18th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brentford v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brentford v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brentford v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Brentford v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (29/20) Draw (12/5) Crystal Palace (15/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

