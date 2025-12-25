Bournemouth travel to Brentford on Saturday in search of their first Premier League victory since October.

Ad

The Cherries have been improved in recent weeks, particularly in the 4-4 draw at Old Trafford, but have not yet been able to end their eight-game winless run.

Antoine Semenyo's recent return to goalscoring form is a major boost, though rumours continue to swirl about a potential January exit.

Brentford's 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend took them above the visitors in the table and into 12th.

The Bees now return to the Gtech Community Stadium, where they've been outstanding this term, in the hope of climbing higher still.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brentford v Bournemouth?

Brentford v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Bournemouth kick-off time

Brentford v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Brentford v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brentford v Bournemouth on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Brentford v Bournemouth odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brentford (5/4) Draw (5/2) Bournemouth (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.