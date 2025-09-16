Unai Emery's side are one place off the bottom of the Premier League as a result and have already been beaten away at the Gtech Community Stadium this term.

Dango Ouattara was the difference-maker when the pair met in August as he scored early to hand Keith Andrews his first win as Bees boss.

Brentford added another point against West London rivals Chelsea on Saturday courtesy of Fábio Carvalho's stoppage-time equaliser to offer fans further hope after a summer of great change.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Aston Villa?

Brentford v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 16th September 2025.

Brentford v Aston Villa kick-off time

Brentford v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Brentford v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2 and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

