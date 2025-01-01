Kai Havertz converted Leandro Trossard's cross midway through the first half and the Tractor Boys never looked like leveling but Mikel Arteta's side were wasteful, which may raise some fears about how they're going to replace Saka's goals.

Their next opportunity to answer that question comes away at Brentford, who are suffering an injury crisis of their own. Thomas Frank could be without as many as 11 senior players after Mark Flekken and Ben Mee limped off in Friday's goalless draw against Brighton at the Amex.

The Bees' form has faltered across the Christmas period as a result. They were flying at the start of December, three points off fourth place, but just one win and four defeats in their last six games have seen them drop 10 points back and exit the Carabao Cup. Hardly a good time to host title chasers Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Brentford v Arsenal?

Brentford v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 1st January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Arsenal kick-off time

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Brentford v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 4:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Brentford v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Brentford v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Brentford v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brentford (19/4) Draw (7/2) Arsenal (1/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.