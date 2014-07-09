Brazil’s World Cup destruction at the hands of Germany last night set a few records the host nation will be keen to forget. Germany’s seven goals were the highest number ever scored by a team in a semi-final, while striker Miroslav Klose became the most prolific scorer in the tournament’s history, adding his 16th World Cup goal. And as football fans around the globe looked on in increasing disbelief, they tweeted… and tweeted and tweeted...

A staggering 35.6 million tweets about the game were sent across its duration, making it the most tweeted about single sports match ever.