Brazil’s World Cup defeat by Germany is most tweeted about single sports match ever
35 million tweets were sent during the host nation’s 7-1 semi-final drubbing at the hands of the Germans
Brazil’s World Cup destruction at the hands of Germany last night set a few records the host nation will be keen to forget. Germany’s seven goals were the highest number ever scored by a team in a semi-final, while striker Miroslav Klose became the most prolific scorer in the tournament’s history, adding his 16th World Cup goal. And as football fans around the globe looked on in increasing disbelief, they tweeted… and tweeted and tweeted...
A staggering 35.6 million tweets about the game were sent across its duration, making it the most tweeted about single sports match ever.
Posts reached their peak rate of 580,166 tweets per minute when Sami Khedira netted goal number five, capping six minutes of madness that saw the Germans score three times.
Record-breaker Klose, meanwhile, was Germany’s most mentioned player – and beleaguered Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar was the most talked about of the host team.
This animated Twitter heat map shows the peaks and troughs of #BRAvGER chat against events on the pitch…