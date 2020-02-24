Braga v Rangers preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction
Rangers take on Braga in the Europa League with wind in their sails following a stunning first-leg comeback
Rangers hold the advantage going into their Europa League round of 32 second-leg clash with Braga.
Steven Gerrard's men produced a scintillating display to strike back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Ibrox.
The away goals rule may well benefit Braga, but Rangers only need to hang on for a draw to guarantee a place in the last 16.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Braga v Rangers game on TV and online.
What time is Braga v Rangers?
Braga v Rangers will kick off at 5:00pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.
How to watch Braga v Rangers on TV
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 4:30pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
How to live stream Braga v Rangers online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
The Scottish Premiership title is slipping further out of Rangers' reach, leaving them with a liberating freedom to focus on the Europa League – and why not?
Gerrard's men have a remarkable record in continental competitions and have produced some stunning results against very handy teams.
Braga will pose a threat, no doubt about it, but Rangers have enough to match them.
Prediction: Braga 1-1 Rangers