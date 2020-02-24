The away goals rule may well benefit Braga, but Rangers only need to hang on for a draw to guarantee a place in the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Braga v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Braga v Rangers?

Braga v Rangers will kick off at 5:00pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

How to watch Braga v Rangers on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 4:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Braga v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The Scottish Premiership title is slipping further out of Rangers' reach, leaving them with a liberating freedom to focus on the Europa League – and why not?

Gerrard's men have a remarkable record in continental competitions and have produced some stunning results against very handy teams.

Braga will pose a threat, no doubt about it, but Rangers have enough to match them.

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Rangers