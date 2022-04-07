The Portuguese side beat Monaco to secure their place in the last eight thanks in no small part to a 2-0 first leg win at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, so they'll be keen to make the most of their home advantage on Thursday.

After safely navigating a round of 16 tie against Red Star Belgrade, Rangers travel to Braga for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Rangers head into the game without top scorer Alfredo Morelos after a thigh injury picked up on international duty ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Even without the forward, Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want to see a response from his side after their disappointing Old Firm derby defeat on the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Braga v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Braga v Rangers?

Braga v Rangers will take place on Thursday 7th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Braga v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including West Ham v Lyon on Thursday.

What TV channel is Braga v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Braga v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Braga v Rangers team news

Braga predicted XI: Matheus; Fabiano, Carmo, Tormena; Couto, Musrati, Horta, Gomes; Horta, Ruiz, Medeiros

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kamara, Jack; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe

Braga v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Braga v Rangers

This is Braga's biggest game of the season to date and they'll know just how important it is they get something to defend at Ibrox next week.

Back-to-back wins in the Portuguese top flight, including a victory against Benfica, and their round of 16 triumph against Monaco will mean Carlos Carvalhal's side come into the game high in confidence.

Without Morelos and against a Braga side that are unbeaten at home in the Europa League this season, this is going to be a really tricky game for Rangers but as long as they can keep the scoreline tight then it will be all to play for at Ibrox.

Our prediction: Braga 2-1 Rangers (17/2 at Bet365)

