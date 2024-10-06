But Graham Alexander's side have done their best work on home soil this term as they are unbeaten with two wins and two draws, and they could have the edge as Newport have lost three of their four away trips.

The visitors travel to West Yorkshire in fine form, however, with last Tuesday's 3-1 home victory against Salford City making it two wins in a row, propelling them above Bradford and up to ninth in the League Two table.

It promises to be a cracker for fans tuning in because the Exiles are the division's great entertainers, with a total of 32 goals in their nine games so far.

When is Bradford City v Newport County?

Bradford City v Newport County will take place on Monday 7th October 2024.

Bradford City v Newport County kick-off time

Bradford City v Newport County will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bradford City v Newport County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bradford City v Newport County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bradford City v Newport County on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

BBC Radio Leeds is available on DAB radio, FM 92.4 MHz, 95.3 MHz, 102.7 MHz and 103.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

