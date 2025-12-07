Brackley Town will look to spring another FA Cup upset when they host League One side Burton Albion in the second round on Monday evening.

The hosts, who are battling relegation in the National League, dumped out Notts County on penalties in the last round and now turn their attention to the Brewers.

Should the Saints add another EFL club to their list of scalps, it would mean reaching the third round, and joining Premier League teams in the draw, for the first time in their history.

Burton head south on the back of consecutive League One defeats, which have seen them drop down to 19th in the third tier.

Still, they're just six points off the play-offs and put six past non-league side St Albans City in the last round of the FA Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brackley Town v Burton Albion on TV and online.

When is Brackley Town v Burton Albion?

Brackley Town v Burton Albion will take place on Monday 8th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brackley Town v Burton Albion kick-off time

Brackley Town v Burton Albion will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brackley Town v Burton Albion on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Brackley Town v Burton Albion online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Brackley Town v Burton Albion on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

