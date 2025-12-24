It's the most wonderful time of the year! Boxing Day means leftovers, it means remaining horizontal, it means football—and lots of it.

This year's slate looks a little different to those gone by. There's only one Premier League match on the schedule for the 26th December due to a quirk of the calendar.

However, every single Championship, League One and League Two team will be shown live on Boxing Day, enabled due to the new TV deal struck with Sky at the start of last season.

Yes, that's correct: 36 live matches of EFL goodness to choose from in one day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.

Friday 26th December

Premier League

Manchester United v Newcastle United (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco v Mali (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Zambia v Comoros (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Egypt v South Africa (5:00pm) Channel 4 / Channel 4 Streaming

Angola v Zimbabwe (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Saturday 27th December

Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Hibernian v Hearts (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Livingston v Celtic (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Aberdeen v Dundee United (5:45pm) Premier Sports 2

Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria v Tunisia (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Uganda v Tanzania (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Senegal v DR Congo (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Benin v Botswana (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sunday 28th December

Premier League

Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria v Burkina Faso (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Equatorial Guinea v Sudan (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Ivory Coast v Cameroon (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Gabon v Mozambique (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 29th December

Championship

League One

Bradford City v Port Vale (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Plymouth Argyle v Wycombe Wanderers (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

League Two

Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Tranmere Rovers v Barrow (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Africa Cup of Nations

Comoros v Mali (5:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Zambia v Morocco (5:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Angola v Egypt (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Zimbabwe v South Africa (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Tuesday 30th December

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Celtic (8pm) Premier Sports 1

Africa Cup of Nations

Tanzania v Tunisia (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Uganda v Nigeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Benin v Senegal (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Botswana v DR Congo (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Wednesday 31st December

Africa Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea v Algeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sudan v Burkina Faso (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Gabon v Ivory Coast (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Mozambique v Cameroon (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

