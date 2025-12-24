It's the most wonderful time of the year! Boxing Day means leftovers, it means remaining horizontal, it means football—and lots of it.

This year's slate looks a little different to those gone by. There's only one Premier League match on the schedule for the 26th December due to a quirk of the calendar.

However, every single Championship, League One and League Two team will be shown live on Boxing Day, enabled due to the new TV deal struck with Sky at the start of last season.

Yes, that's correct: 36 live matches of EFL goodness to choose from in one day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.

Football on Boxing Day 2025

Friday 26th December

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Africa Cup of Nations

  • Morocco v Mali (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Zambia v Comoros (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Egypt v South Africa (5:00pm) Channel 4 / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Angola v Zimbabwe (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Football after Christmas 2025

Saturday 27th December

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Africa Cup of Nations

  • Nigeria v Tunisia (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Uganda v Tanzania (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Senegal v DR Congo (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Benin v Botswana (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sunday 28th December

Premier League

Africa Cup of Nations

  • Algeria v Burkina Faso (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Equatorial Guinea v Sudan (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Ivory Coast v Cameroon (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Gabon v Mozambique (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 29th December

Championship

League One

League Two

Africa Cup of Nations

  • Comoros v Mali (5:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube
  • Zambia v Morocco (5:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Angola v Egypt (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Zimbabwe v South Africa (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Tuesday 30th December

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

  • Motherwell v Celtic (8pm) Premier Sports 1

Africa Cup of Nations

  • Tanzania v Tunisia (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube
  • Uganda v Nigeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Benin v Senegal (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Botswana v DR Congo (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Wednesday 31st December

Africa Cup of Nations

  • Equatorial Guinea v Algeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Sudan v Burkina Faso (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube
  • Gabon v Ivory Coast (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Mozambique v Cameroon (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

