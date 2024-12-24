There is more Boxing Day football being shown live on TV than ever before in 2024. Crack out the leftovers, sink into your chair, dim the lights, enjoy.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video once again boast the rights to show all 10 Premier League matches in the Boxing Day round over two days.

Sky Sports are going all in with 36 (you read that correctly) EFL games live across their channels, running from 1pm until the final whistle of the last game around 10pm.

Every single Championship, League One and League Two team will be shown live on Boxing Day, enabled due to the new TV deal struck with Sky at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

Football on Boxing Day 2024

Thursday 26th December

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Scottish Premiership

Football after Christmas 2024

Friday 27th December

Premier League

Sunday 29th December

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Monday 30th December

Premier League

League Two

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Michael PottsSport Editor

Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement