Football on Boxing Day 2024: TV schedule and kick-off times
Your complete guide to football on Boxing Day in 2024, including TV schedule and kick-off times.
There is more Boxing Day football being shown live on TV than ever before in 2024. Crack out the leftovers, sink into your chair, dim the lights, enjoy.
Amazon Prime Video once again boast the rights to show all 10 Premier League matches in the Boxing Day round over two days.
Sky Sports are going all in with 36 (you read that correctly) EFL games live across their channels, running from 1pm until the final whistle of the last game around 10pm.
Every single Championship, League One and League Two team will be shown live on Boxing Day, enabled due to the new TV deal struck with Sky at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.
Football on Boxing Day 2024
Thursday 26th December
Premier League
- Man City v Everton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Chelsea v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Southampton v West Ham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Wolves v Man Utd (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Liverpool v Leicester (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Championship
- Blackburn v Sunderland (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bristol City v Luton (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Coventry v Plymouth (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Norwich v Millwall (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Oxford v Cardiff (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Preston v Hull (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield United v Burnley (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Swansea v QPR (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Watford v Portsmouth (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Derby v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Stoke v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports Football
League One
- Leyton Orient v Crawley (1pm) Sky Sports+
- Birmingham v Burton (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bolton v Barnsley (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Charlton v Cambridge United (3pm) Sky Sports Football
- Exeter v Bristol Rovers (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Huddersfield v Stockport (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Peterborough v Mansfield (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Reading v Northampton (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Rotherham v Wigan (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Shrewsbury v Lincoln (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Stevenage v Wycombe (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wrexham v Blackpool (3pm) Sky Sports+
League Two
- Wimbledon v Swindon (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bradford v Port Vale (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bromley v Newport (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Carlisle v Morecambe (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Cheltenham v Crewe (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Colchester v Gillingham (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Fleetwood v Chesterfield (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Grimsby v Harrogate (3pm) Sky Sports+
- MK Dons v Notts County (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Salford v Barrow (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Tranmere v Accrington Stanley (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Walsall v Doncaster (3pm) Sky Sports+
Scottish Premiership
- Hearts v Hibernian (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- St Mirren v Rangers (5:45pm) Premier Sports 1
Football after Christmas 2024
Friday 27th December
Premier League
- Brighton v Brentford (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
- Arsenal v Ipswich (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 29th December
Premier League
- Leicester v Man City (2:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- West Ham v Liverpool (5:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Championship
- Norwich v QPR (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Preston v Sheffield Wednesday (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield United v West Brom (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Derby v Leeds (5:45pm) Sky Sports Football
- Middlesbrough v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Football
League One
- Charlton v Wycombe (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Rotherham v Stockport (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
League Two
- Bromley v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Carlisle v Accrington Stanley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 30th December
Premier League
- Man Utd v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
League Two
- Wimbledon v Gillingham (8pm) Sky Sports Football
