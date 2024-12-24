Sky Sports are going all in with 36 (you read that correctly) EFL games live across their channels, running from 1pm until the final whistle of the last game around 10pm.

Every single Championship, League One and League Two team will be shown live on Boxing Day, enabled due to the new TV deal struck with Sky at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.

Thursday 26th December

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Scottish Premiership

Hearts v Hibernian (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

St Mirren v Rangers (5:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Friday 27th December

Premier League

Brighton v Brentford (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v Ipswich (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 29th December

Premier League

Leicester v Man City (2:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham v Liverpool (5:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Championship

League One

Charlton v Wycombe (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Rotherham v Stockport (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

League Two

Bromley v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Carlisle v Accrington Stanley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 30th December

Premier League

Man Utd v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League

League Two

Wimbledon v Gillingham (8pm) Sky Sports Football

