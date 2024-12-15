Bournemouth staged a dramatic comeback in the dying minutes of last Sunday's trip to Ipswich to claim all three points and successfully follow up wins against Wolves and Tottenham.

West Ham, who are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Cherries, also head into the clash in winning form after a 2-1 victory against struggling Wolves last Monday.

It eased the immediate pressure on Lopetegui's job, although a third defeat in four games would likely restart the chatter about the Spaniard's future in the dugout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v West Ham?

Bournemouth v West Ham will take place on Monday 16th December 2024.

Bournemouth v West Ham kick-off time

Bournemouth v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bournemouth v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

