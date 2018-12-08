Bournemouth are a creditable seventh in the table, and have goals in them from the likes of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, but Liverpool are something of a bugbear for manager Eddie Howe, who's lost his most games, seven, in all competitions against them. A good result for Howe on Saturday would certainly be something of an upset.

What time is the Bournemouth v Liverpool game?

Bournemouth against Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 8th December 2018.

How to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth on Saturday 8th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Bournemouth win: 4/1

Liverpool win: 4/6

Draw: 10/3

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

