Bournemouth have been something of a bogey club for Newcastle since the appointment of Andoni Iraola, whose record against the Mags is played four, won two, drawn two, lost none.

Eddie Howe and co will hope to change that this weekend as they try to kick on after a slow start to the season.

New star striker Nick Woltemade was the difference in Newcastle's win against Wolves last weekend, their first in 2025/26, and he is expected to be charged with leading the line again at the Vitality Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 21st September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Newcastle kick-off time

Bournemouth v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

