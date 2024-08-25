Schär is suspended for the trip to the Vitality Stadium, and his absence leaves Howe with a headache as Newcastle are short of options at the heart of defence, so Lloyd Kelly could be handed a full debut against the team he left on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Bournemouth rescued a point at Nottingham Forest in their first game of the 2024/25 campaign, as Antoine Semenyo hit an 86th-minute equaliser following Chris Wood's first-half effort.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola could hand a debut to club-record signing Evanilson, who has joined from Porto for £40.2 million to replace the departed Dominic Solanke.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 25th August 2024.

Bournemouth v Newcastle kick-off time

Bournemouth v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Solent Dorset and BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC Radio Solent Dorset is available on DAB radio, FM 96.1 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio, FM 95.4 MHz, 96.0 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Bournemouth v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (2/1) Draw (14/5) Newcastle (6/5)*

