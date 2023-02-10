Gary O'Neil was backed in the January transfer market and the new ownership were just moments away from seeing an instant reward as Kaoru Mitoma's 88th-minute goal robbed the Cherries of a hard-fought point against Brighton.

Newcastle United take the 365-mile journey down to Bournemouth for the Premier League's Saturday evening game.

A seventh defeat in eight games leaves Bournemouth two points adrift of safety and with the worst goal difference in the division, while things certainly aren't likely to get any easier this weekend.

It's a sign of the progress made by Newcastle this season that they were left disappointed by a 1-1 draw with West Ham, and Eddie Howe's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways at the Vitality Stadium.

Even with Bruno Guimaraes still out, a trip to face the team with the worst defensive record in the division should offer the visitors a good chance of doing that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Newcastle kick-off time

Bournemouth v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Bournemouth v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bournemouth (11/2) Draw (3/1) Newcastle (8/15)*

