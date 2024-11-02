A much-changed Man City side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham on Wednesday evening, which makes their trip to the Vitality Stadium all the more timely. Bournemouth has been a happy hunting ground for the visitors, who have won on all seven of their last visits and beaten the Cherries in every meeting since their promotion to the top flight in 2015.

History may be against them but the hosts come into Saturday's game with plenty of confidence themselves. Andoni Iraola's team have taken seven points from their last four games - a run that includes a 2-0 win over Arsenal and a 1-1 draw at Villa Park.

The latter came courtesy of Evanilson's stoppage-time header and leaves Bournemouth in 11th place with 12 points from nine games but the eye-catching performance of goalkeeper Mark Travers was perhaps most notable and gives Iraola a decision to make with Kepa Arrizabalaga expected to return soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Man City on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Man City?

Bournemouth v Man City will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Bournemouth v Man City kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Man City online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

