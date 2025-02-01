What channel is Bournemouth v Liverpool Premier League match on? TV details and kick-off time
Everything you need to know about Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League, including TV details, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Liverpool travel to face Bournemouth as they bid to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table this Saturday.
The Reds have lost just one game all season, but have dropped points in two of their last four top flight outings. They remain in pole position with a six-point lead and a game in hand.
A victory for Arne Slot's men would place them in an even more commanding position given Arsenal and Manchester City must face each other on Sunday.
However, Bournemouth may fancy their chances of causing an upset given their remarkable 5-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest last weekend.
The Cherries have now scored nine goals in their last two Premier League games, and 16 goals in their last four across all competitions.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Bournemouth v Liverpool?
Bournemouth v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 1st February 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off time
Bournemouth v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
What TV channel is Bournemouth v Liverpool on?
Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.
You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.
Is there a Bournemouth v Liverpool live stream online?
Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.
Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.
Listen to Bournemouth v Liverpool on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Advertisement
Bournemouth v Liverpool odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Bournemouth (16/5) Draw (10/3) Liverpool (8/11)*
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.