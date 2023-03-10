Jurgen Klopp's side rediscovered their top gear at Anfield last weekend as they inflicted a historic defeat on their North West rivals and closed the gap in the race for the top four.

Fresh off their 7-0 dismantling of Man Utd, Liverpool head down to the South Coast to face Bournemouth in the first game of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule.

A win over the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium would see Liverpool leapfrog Tottenham and move to fourth – if only until Spurs play Nottingham Forest later in the afternoon.

Gary O'Neil's team are no pushovers, however, and went heartbreakingly close to taking points off league leaders Arsenal last weekend. Reiss Nelson's 97th-minute winner could prove a vital goal in the title race but Bournemouth will be hoping it doesn't end up a pivotal moment in the battle for relegation.

They are bottom of the league as things stand but with just six points separating the bottom nine teams in the Premier League, there is still everything to play for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Bournemouth v Liverpool?

Bournemouth v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off time

Bournemouth v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Bournemouth v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bournemouth v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (6/1) Draw (7/2) Liverpool (4/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Bournemouth v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Bournemouth v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.