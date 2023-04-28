The Cherries were tipped by many as favourites to go down before a ball was kicked but, seven points clear of the drop zone, Gary O'Neil's side are well-placed to prove the doubters wrong.

Bournemouth and Leeds United face off at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as the Premier League relegation battle edges closer to its dramatic conclusion.

They bounced back from last weekend's 4-0 defeat to West Ham by beating Southampton on Thursday in a victory that has given them some vital breathing room.

The Whites looked on course to secure a rare victory against Leicester in midweek themselves courtesy of Luis Sinisterra's early goal but a disastrous final 10 minutes, which saw Jamie Vardy score an equaliser and Patrick Bamford waste a gilt-edged chance for a winner meant they were forced to settle for just a point.

They're 16th as a result and risk dropping back into the bottom three if they're unable to get a result on the South Coast on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Leeds?

Bournemouth v Leeds will take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Leeds kick-off time

Bournemouth v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Leeds online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds or BBC Radio Solent Dorset.

BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Solent Dorset are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Leeds or BBC Radio Solent Dorset online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Bournemouth v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (13/8) Draw (5/2) Leeds (6/4)*

