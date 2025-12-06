Chelsea head to Bournemouth searching for an instant response to their midweek Premier League slip-up.

The Blues announced themselves as title contenders against Arsenal last weekend, only to lose 3-1 away at Leeds a few days later.

Cole Palmer's return was a silver lining on a disappointing night for the West Londoners, and Enzo Maresca will demand a response from his players at the Vitality Stadium.

It could be a good time to visit the South Coast as Bournemouth's defeat to Everton on Wednesday was their fourth in five games.

The Cherries flew out of the blocks this season but have stuttered since the start of November and dropped into the bottom half of the table as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Chelsea?

Bournemouth v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Bournemouth v Chelsea kick-off time

Bournemouth v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as the respective teams' official YouTube channels for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

