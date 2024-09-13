An opening weekend defeat to Man City was a baptism of fire for the new boss, whose tenure roared into life with a 6-2 thrashing of Wolves before a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace served as a reminder that his team are a work in progress.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will look to build on their remarkable comeback against Everton ahead of the break.

The Cherries were 2-0 down in the 86th minute at Goodison Park, but scored three times in quick succession to steal the points and secure a first win of the new campaign.

An unbeaten Premier League record and five points from three games represents a strong start to the season for the hosts and Andoni Iraola, who is sure to catch the eyes of big clubs like Chelsea if his team continue on their current trajectory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Chelsea?

Bournemouth v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Chelsea kick-off time

Bournemouth v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Bournemouth v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (5/2) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (1/1)*

Bet Boost: Cole Palmer over 0.5 shots on target in 1st half, over 0.5 shots on target in 2nd half, match result Chelsea – 5/1 11/2

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

