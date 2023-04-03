The Seagulls have been one of the top flight's surprise packages this season and are, remarkably, in the race for European football – with games in hand over many of the teams above them.

Brighton go in search of their first Premier League win at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening as they pay relegation-threatened Bournemouth a visit.

They will fancy their chances against Bournemouth, who are one of the nine clubs battling it out for Premier League survival.

The Cherries can take heart from the reverse fixture, however, as they pushed Brighton close and would've taken a point were it not for Kaoru Mitoma's late goal.

Both of the Seagulls' Premier League victories against their hosts have come at the AMEX – a record Roberto De Zerbi will look to put right on Tuesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Brighton?

Bournemouth v Brighton will take place on Tuesday 4th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Brighton kick-off time

Bournemouth v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Brighton live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on via talkSPORT.

The game is not available on talkSPORT 1 or 2 but can be accessed on a range of devices via the talkSPORT app or website.

Bournemouth v Brighton odds

Bournemouth (19/4) Draw (3/1) Brighton (4/7)*

