League Two strugglers Newport County travel to non-league side Boreham Wood on Sunday in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Welsh club are bottom of the fourth tier after a disappointing start to the 2025/26 campaign and on course to drop out of the EFL.

This weekend's hosts could be one of the sides that take their place as Boreham Wood are chasing promotion in the National League.

Luke Garrard's side are fifth in the table, just two points back from leaders Rochdale, and have proven a dangerous prospect in the FA Cup as well.

They dumped League Two side Crawley Town out in the first round and will be hunting another upset this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Boreham Wood v Newport County on TV and online.

When is Boreham Wood v Newport County?

Boreham Wood v Newport County will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Boreham Wood v Newport County kick-off time

Boreham Wood v Newport County will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Boreham Wood v Newport County on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 2:30pm and BBC Two from 2:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Boreham Wood v Newport County online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

The streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

You can also live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Boreham Wood v Newport County on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

