Blackpool, who lost 5-1 at Peterborough last time out, were relegated from the Championship in 2023, and while they impressed last season, they ended up finishing eighth and three points off the play-offs.

Although Blackpool have struggled recently, there's still plenty to play for – and in typical League One fashion, they are just two wins away from the top six.

Wigan finished 12th last season, and they were hoping to build on their mid-table finish this campaign.

However, after losing their last two games, Shaun Maloney's side are hovering above the relegation zone.

The Latics have been a bit of a yo-yo club between League One and the Championship in recent years, with Wigan enjoying three promotions and four relegations in the last 10 seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackpool v Wigan Athletic on TV and online.

When is Blackpool v Wigan Athletic?

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic will take place on Monday 28th October 2024.

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic kick-off time

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Blackpool v Wigan Athletic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackpool v Wigan Athletic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

