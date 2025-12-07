Carlisle United will be hunting an FA Cup upset when they head to Blackpool in the second round on Sunday.

The Cumbrians dropped out of the EFL last term but have responded in strong style and are second in the National League as they look to bounce back up at the first time of asking.

Carlisle boss Mark Hughes certainly knows what it takes to succeed in football's oldest club competition, having won the FA Cup four times, and will sense an opportunity for his side at Bloomfield Road.

It's been a tough start to the campaign for Blackpool, who are in the League One relegation zone and will be desperate to avoid a confidence-denting defeat to lower opposition.

The hosts strung some results together in October and early November, including a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe in the first round of the FA Cup, but have now gone five games without a win, including four losses.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackpool v Carlisle United on TV and online.

When is Blackpool v Carlisle United?

Blackpool v Carlisle United will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Blackpool v Carlisle United kick-off time

Blackpool v Carlisle United will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Blackpool v Carlisle United on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 4:45pm and TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Blackpool v Carlisle United online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Blackpool v Carlisle United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

