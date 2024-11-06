However, John Eustace's side have lost four of their last six, and they're hoping to avoid losing three in a row on Wednesday.

Eustace's men failed to contain Sheffield United at Ewood Park on Saturday as the Blades registered 20 shots and nine on target, while Blackburn failed to test the goalkeeper once.

Blackburn, who last played in the Premier League in 2012, haven't finished higher than seventh in the last six Championship seasons, and they'll be hoping to snatch a play-off spot if they can find form again.

Stoke were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, and they have finished 16th, 15th, 14th, 14th, 16th and 17th since being in the second flight.

Narcís Pelach's side are currently 16th having won one of their last five, which actually came last weekend as they beat Derby at home thanks to Ben Gibson's 82nd-minute goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City on TV and online.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City?

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City kick-off time

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

