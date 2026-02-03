Managerless Blackburn Rovers welcome Championship bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday to Ewood Park on Tuesday evening.

The original fixture in December was abandoned after 59 minutes, with Rovers winning 1-0, due to a waterlogged pitch.

The hosts will be led by interim boss Damien Johnson following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, whose exit came on the back of an eight-game winless run that leaves Blackburn in the relegation zone.

A victory against the Owls, who are rock-bottom and lost a host of key players in the January transfer window, including captain Barry Bannan and young striker Bailey Cadamarteri, would see Rovers rise out of the bottom three.

Wednesday's League One relegation looks nailed on after two points deductions and a difficult first half of the campaign.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday on?

Unfortunately, Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As the postponed game was a 3pm fixture, and therefore behind the Saturday afternoon blackout, the rearranged match cannot be shown live in the UK.

Is there a Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

